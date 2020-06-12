CLOSE
Wake County to Offer Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Zebulon

Wake County Public Health will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk groups at Zebulon Magnet Middle School on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16. The school is located at 1000 Shepard School Rd., Zebulon.

The testing, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free, but people must follow a three-step process to claim their spot.

  • Step 1: Select the time slot and date that works best for your schedule.
  • Step 2: Complete this registration form.
  • Step 3: Print the completed registration form or save it in your email for easy access at the testing site.

Tests are reserved for those who:

  • Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;
  • Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;
  • Are healthcare workers or first responders;
  • Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;
  • Are 65 years old or older;
  • Have underlying health conditions;
  • Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population;
  • Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult; or
  • Have attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings.

Candidates who fit the criteria for drive-thru testing should visit our website to schedule an appointment. By selecting a specific 30-minute window of time for testing, residents will avoid long lines and help the process flow smoothly for everyone.

Testing is also available Friday and Saturday at Hephzibah Baptist Church in Wendell. Spots are filling up quickly, especially in the mornings, so click here to register now.

Wake County Public Health plans to offer additional testing opportunities at different locations throughout the county in the coming days and weeks. Updated information will be shared at wakegov.com/testing.

In addition to Wake County testing sites, several community partners are offering tests. To find a testing site near you, click here.

Staying Updated

Wake County has made it easy for you to stay updated on the latest information about COVID-19.

You can visit our COVID-19 webpage, which has a set of frequently asked questions to educate residents, a list of COVID-19-related closures and service changes, as well as an email address and phone number that people can use to ask questions about COVID-19.

The county is also sharing important information on its FacebookTwitter and Instagram accounts.

 

Close