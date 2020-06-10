NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Their Events And Properties

Continue reading John Boyega’s Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

John Boyega's Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

[caption id="attachment_3153209" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty[/caption] We officially deemed John Boyega our woke Yoruba bae after he told racists to go perform fellatio (use your imagination) and his poignant speech at the #BlackLiveMatters protests. Must Read: FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae We stan a woke king and John is saying and doing everything right. The Star Wars actor gave Black women credit for helping his hair grow with their prayers. Swoons. We be growing stuff. https://twitter.com/JohnBoyega/status/1270713207787646977 His tweet sent heat waves through the collective panties of Black women on #BlackTwitter and his replies and DMs are filled with proposals. Even The Real host Loni Love chimed in https://twitter.com/LoniLove/status/1270740320523710464 The comments are pretty hilarious. See a few, below: