NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Their Events And Properties

Well, here’s a twist we didn’t see coming.
On Thursday, NASCAR announced that they were banning confederate flags at their events and properties.
Their statement on Twitter read:
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
The comments came quickly.
