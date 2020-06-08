Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Wendell For At-Risk Residents

While a few reservations for COVID-19 testing remain available at Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina, Wake County Public Health has secured the location for its next round of testing. From June 11 to June 13, public health staff will be testing at-risk residents for COVID-19 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, located at 1794 Wendell Blvd., Wendell.

The testing, which will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is free, but people must follow a three-step process to claim their spot.

Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the “Sign Up” button here for the date they’d like to be tested.

Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the "Sign Up" button here for the date they'd like to be tested.

Print the completed registration form or have it saved in your email for access at the testing site.

Tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;

Are healthcare workers or first responders;

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;

Are 65 years old or older;

Have underlying health conditions;

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population; or

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult.

“We know that more testing is vital in helping us better understand this virus and how it spreads,” said Dr. Kim McDonald, Wake County medical director. “We are committed to bringing drive-thru testing to all parts of our community, so we can make sure that our at-risk residents have easy access to this free service.”

Candidates who fit the criteria for drive-thru testing should visit our website to schedule an appointment. By selecting a specific 30-minute window of time for testing, residents will avoid long lines and help the process flow smoothly for everyone. If multiple people are coming in a single vehicle, be sure that each one registers.

Wake County Public Health plans to offer additional testing opportunities at different locations throughout the county in the coming days and weeks. Updated information will be shared at covid19.wakegov.com/testing.

In addition to Wake County testing sites, several community partners are offering tests. To find a testing site near you, click here.

