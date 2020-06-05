Check Out This List Of Black-Owned Restaurants & Food Trucks In The Triangle Area!

Looking to satisfy your cravings AND support Black businesses? Check out these local eateries.
1. Awaze Ethiopian Cuisine https://www.awazecuisine.com/menu
2. Backyard BBQ Pit: https://www.sweetribs.com
3. Beyú Caffè https://beyucaffe.com/
4. Baton Rouge Cuisine http://www.brcuisine.com/
5. Big C Waffles http://places.singleplatform.com/big-c-waffles/menu?ref=google
6. Borica Soul Food Truck: Southern Soul, Caribbean Flair, and Euro-African Cuisine https://boricuasoulnc.com/
7. Boss of Vegan https://www.bossofvegan.com/
8. Caribbean Kicker https://www.caribbeankicker.com/
9. Carolina International Mart: African and Caribbean http://www.carolinainternationalmart.com/
10. Cary African & Caribbean Market http://www.caryafricancaribbean.market/
11. Chez Moi https://www.iloverumcake.com/
12. Chicken Hut https://chickenhutnc.weebly.com/
13. Corner Boys BBQ http://www.cornerboysbbq.com/
14. Crumb’s Bakery https://crumbsbakerync.com/
15. Dame’s Chicken & Waffles https://dameschickenwaffles.com/
16. The Dankery http://www.durtybull.com/dankery
17. Fahsyrah’s Lemonade https://www.fahsyrahslemonade.com/
18. The Fish House https://www.thefishhouseapex.com/
19. Golden Krust https://www.goldenkrust.com/menu/
20. Goodness Graceus http://www.goodnessgraceus.com/
21. Goorsha: Ethiopian Cuisine www.goorshadurham.com
22. Goodness Graceus http://www.goodnessgraceus.com/
23. Jamaica Jerk Masters: Jamaican Cuisine https://jmorders.com/
24. Jeddah’s Tea https://www.jeddahstearoom.com/
25. Jessica’s Food Truck https://roaminghunger.com/jessicas-food-truck/
26. Jolly’s Catering and Events https://www.jollyscateringandevents.com/
27. Larger than Lemons: Gourmet Lemonade https://largerthanlemons.com/
28. Lawerance & Perry BBQ www.LPQueNC.com
29. Lee’s Kitchen: Jamaican and Southern Cuisine http://leeskitchenjamaican.com/menu/
30. Magnificent Concessions LLC http://www.magnificentconcessions.com/
31. Oak City Fish and Chips: Seafood https://www.oakcityfishandchips.com/
32. ORO Resturant & Bar https://ororaleigh.com/
33. Proverbs Bakery https://www.proverbsbakery.com/
34. Pure Juicery https://purejuicerybar.com/
35. Royalty Cheesecake & Varieties https://www.rcvcakes.com/
36. Saltbox Seafood Joint https://www.saltboxseafoodjoint.com/
37. The Shrimp Truck https://www.facebook.com/Shrimptrucknc/
38. The Smoke n Jerk https://www.thesmokenjerk.com/
39. Soul Good Vegan Cafe https://www.soulgoodvegancafeapp.com/
40. Swahili Grill: Kenyan Cuisine https://www.swahiligrill.com/
41. Taste of Jamaica https://www.facebook.com/pages/Taste-of-Jamaica/483933548334609
42. TJ’s Kitchen Food Truck https://www.facebook.com/tjskitchen2/
43. Triangle Bakery https://www.trianglebakery.com/
44. True Flavors Diner trueflavorsdinner.com
45. Walking Crab https://walkingcrab.menufy.com/#/
46. Zwelis https://www.zwelis.com/
List from foodcravingz.com
Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation
Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation
1. Kerry Washington1 of 16
2. Keshia Epps2 of 16
3. Yandy Smith3 of 16
4. Naturi Naughton4 of 16
5. Gabourey Sidibe5 of 16
6. Bambi6 of 16
7. Taraji P. Henson7 of 16
8. Da Real BB Judy8 of 16
9. Gabrielle Union9 of 16
10. Black Chyna10 of 16
11. Tiffany Evans11 of 16
12. Premadonna12 of 16
13. Kandi Burruss13 of 16
14. Yandy Smith14 of 16
15. La La15 of 16
16. Meg Thee Stallion16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark