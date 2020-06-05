CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Check Out This List Of Black-Owned Restaurants & Food Trucks In The Triangle Area!

franks red hot sauce

Source: Coriya Faulkner

Looking to satisfy your cravings AND support Black businesses? Check out these local eateries.

1. Awaze Ethiopian Cuisine https://www.awazecuisine.com/menu

2. Backyard BBQ Pit: https://www.sweetribs.com

3. Beyú Caffè https://beyucaffe.com/

4. Baton Rouge Cuisine http://www.brcuisine.com/

5. Big C Waffles http://places.singleplatform.com/big-c-waffles/menu?ref=google

6. Borica Soul Food Truck: Southern Soul, Caribbean Flair, and Euro-African Cuisine https://boricuasoulnc.com/

7. Boss of Vegan https://www.bossofvegan.com/

8. Caribbean Kicker https://www.caribbeankicker.com/

9. Carolina International Mart: African and Caribbean http://www.carolinainternationalmart.com/

10. Cary African & Caribbean Market http://www.caryafricancaribbean.market/

11. Chez Moi https://www.iloverumcake.com/

12. Chicken Hut https://chickenhutnc.weebly.com/

13. Corner Boys BBQ http://www.cornerboysbbq.com/

14. Crumb’s Bakery https://crumbsbakerync.com/

15. Dame’s Chicken & Waffles https://dameschickenwaffles.com/

16. The Dankery http://www.durtybull.com/dankery

17. Fahsyrah’s Lemonade https://www.fahsyrahslemonade.com/

18. The Fish House https://www.thefishhouseapex.com/

19. Golden Krust https://www.goldenkrust.com/menu/

20. Goodness Graceus http://www.goodnessgraceus.com/

21. Goorsha: Ethiopian Cuisine www.goorshadurham.com

22. Goodness Graceus http://www.goodnessgraceus.com/

23. Jamaica Jerk Masters: Jamaican Cuisine https://jmorders.com/

24. Jeddah’s Tea https://www.jeddahstearoom.com/

25. Jessica’s Food Truck https://roaminghunger.com/jessicas-food-truck/

26. Jolly’s Catering and Events https://www.jollyscateringandevents.com/

27. Larger than Lemons: Gourmet Lemonade https://largerthanlemons.com/

28. Lawerance & Perry BBQ www.LPQueNC.com

29. Lee’s Kitchen: Jamaican and Southern Cuisine http://leeskitchenjamaican.com/menu/

30. Magnificent Concessions LLC http://www.magnificentconcessions.com/

31. Oak City Fish and Chips: Seafood https://www.oakcityfishandchips.com/

32. ORO Resturant & Bar https://ororaleigh.com/

33. Proverbs Bakery https://www.proverbsbakery.com/

34. Pure Juicery https://purejuicerybar.com/

35. Royalty Cheesecake & Varieties https://www.rcvcakes.com/

36. Saltbox Seafood Joint https://www.saltboxseafoodjoint.com/

37. The Shrimp Truck https://www.facebook.com/Shrimptrucknc/

38. The Smoke n Jerk https://www.thesmokenjerk.com/

39. Soul Good Vegan Cafe https://www.soulgoodvegancafeapp.com/

40. Swahili Grill: Kenyan Cuisine https://www.swahiligrill.com/

41. Taste of Jamaica https://www.facebook.com/pages/Taste-of-Jamaica/483933548334609

42. TJ’s Kitchen Food Truck https://www.facebook.com/tjskitchen2/

43. Triangle Bakery https://www.trianglebakery.com/

44. True Flavors Diner trueflavorsdinner.com

45. Walking Crab https://walkingcrab.menufy.com/#/

46. Zwelis https://www.zwelis.com/

List from foodcravingz.com

 

SAG-AFTRA Foundation 7th Annual L.A. Golf Classic Fundraiser

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

16 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Continue reading Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black owned , Food Truck , restaurants , triangle

Videos
Latest
Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause…
 19 hours ago
06.04.20
Lauren London Is Already Educating Her Sons About…
 20 hours ago
06.04.20
News You Can’t Use: Things Only Black Mamas…
 22 hours ago
06.04.20
Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism…
 22 hours ago
06.04.20
Virginia Governor To Announce Removal Of Robert E.…
 23 hours ago
06.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Shares Her Coming Out…
 23 hours ago
06.04.20
AMC Theatres Has Doubt It Can Stay In…
 24 hours ago
06.04.20
#BirthdayForBreonna: Breonna Taylor’s Birthday Campaign Demands Justice By…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Amanda Seales Quits ‘The Real’ &…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Here’s Why Amanda Seales Is Not Renewing Her…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
23 items
60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Close