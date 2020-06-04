State Fair Food Is Back Again This Weekend!!

In case you didn’t get your fix of food from the fair last weekend, you’ll get another chance this weekend. You’ll be able to drive up and purchase some of your favorite food items from the North Carolina State Fair.
Enter the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle. Servers will come to you.
Menu Items:
- Funnel Cake – $6
- Deep Fried Oreos – $5
- Deep Fried Snickers – $5
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – $4
- Bottled Water – $2
- Roasted Corn – $5
- Deep Fried Pickles – $6
- Deep Fried Cheesecake – $5
- Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie – $5
- Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough – Cup $5, Quart $15
- Corn Dog – $5
- Dole Whip Cup – $5
- Dole Whip Float – $7
- Smoothie Pineapple – $10
- Smoothie Cup (flavors: pina colada, strawberry, peach)- $5
Friday through Sunday (June 5-7).
Hours: 10a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
CASH ONLY
