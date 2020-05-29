CVS To Begin Drive-Thru Testing Across North Carolina On Friday

CVS has announced that they will open 55 drive-thru testing sites across the state of North Carolina on Friday. The tests will be self-swab.

The statement from CVS reads:

“Self-swab tests at participating CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations will be available to individuals meeting CDC and state criteria who register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Testing will not take place inside any CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic or HealthHUB locations, which remain open to serve customers and patients. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

“More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.”

Find a testing location convenient for you below:

• CVS Pharmacy, 1550 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC 28315

• CVS Pharmacy, 440 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203

• CVS Pharmacy, 1080 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803

• CVS Pharmacy, 1703 Live Oak Street, Beaufort, NC 28516

• CVS Pharmacy, 2147 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607

• CVS Pharmacy, 2017 West Webb Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215

• CVS Pharmacy, 5859 Tryon Road, Cary, NC 27518

• CVS Pharmacy, 2797 Highway 55, Cary, NC 27519

• CVS Pharmacy, 7025 Winston Hill Drive, Cary, NC 27519

• CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518

• CVS Pharmacy, 11314 US 15-501, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

• CVS Pharmacy, 9628 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

• CVS Pharmacy, 115 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

• CVS Pharmacy, 10730 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

• CVS Pharmacy, 9915 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210

• CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215

• CVS Pharmacy, 11430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28262

• CVS Pharmacy, 8420 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28273

• CVS Pharmacy, 4098 Houston Field Court, Charlotte, NC 28277

• CVS Pharmacy, 32 Village Center Drive, Clayton, NC 27527

• CVS Pharmacy, 1260 Union Street, Concord, NC 28025

• CVS Pharmacy, 2002 Shiloah Church Road, Davidson, NC 28036

• CVS Pharmacy, 930 Martin Luther King Jr, Durham, NC 27713

• CVS Pharmacy, 6911 Garrett Road, Durham, NC 27707

• CVS Pharmacy, 5311 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712

• CVS Pharmacy, 3573 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705

• CVS Pharmacy, 3362 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28303

• CVS Pharmacy, 100 Law Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

• CVS Pharmacy, 7469 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

• CVS Pharmacy, 790 Timber Drive, Garner, NC 27529

• CVS Pharmacy, 3658 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056

• CVS Pharmacy, 4310 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27407

• CVS Pharmacy, 2210 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

• CVS Pharmacy, 1605 Four Seasons Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC 28792

• CVS Pharmacy, 1220 Highway 321 NW, Hickory, NC 28601

• CVS Pharmacy, 1132 East Cutler Crossing, Leland, NC 28451

• CVS Pharmacy, 3610 Mathews Mint Road, Matthews, NC 28105

• CVS Pharmacy, 3310 Siskey Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

• CVS Pharmacy, 5020 Arendell Street, Morehead, NC 28557

• CVS Pharmacy, 2340 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

• CVS Pharmacy, 6840 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612

• CVS Pharmacy, 3500 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

• CVS Pharmacy, 13304 Leesville Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27617

• CVS Pharmacy, 3051 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27606

• CVS Pharmacy, 105 East College Avenue, Shelby, NC 28152

• CVS Pharmacy, 442 Highway 27 South, Stanley, NC 28164

• CVS Pharmacy, 178 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625

• CVS Pharmacy, 4601 US Hwy. 220 North, Summerfield, NC 27358

• CVS Pharmacy, 245 Roosevelt Ave., East, Wake Forest, NC 27587

• CVS Pharmacy, 1142 North Broom Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173

• CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

• CVS Pharmacy, 2302 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

• CVS Pharmacy, 606 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

• CVS Pharmacy, 3333 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

