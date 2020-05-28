Durham Public Schools Announces How Summer Meals Will Work

DPS has announced the details of their summer feeding program, which will replace Durham FEAST in providing week day meals for children under 18 years of age at school pick-up sites.
More than 2,300 donors, supporters, and partners—restaurants, volunteers, and school leaders—provided more than 375,000 meals to children and families at the height of the shutdowns that closed Durham Public Schools and forced the ending of the school system’s own emergency meals program.
We still have important work to do: the DPS Foundation will supplement DPS summer meals through July with contactless deliveries of meals to families who are unable to go to pick-up sites. Please stay tuned for volunteer sign-ups.
Food insecurity remains a top need affecting many in our community. Below are three Durham organizations working to address food insecurity in Durham. Please consider how you can get involved and support their work:
-
Food Insight Group (FIG), one of our partners on Durham FEAST, is committed to building just, equitable, and resilient food systems.
-
End Hunger Durham supports food relief agencies, and those in need of food, with reliable information, networked collaborations, and advocacy for policies and initiatives aimed at ending poverty and hunger.
-
Porch Durham provides supplemental food to children and families facing hunger in Durham County.
In addition to food insecurity, we know that one of the biggest challenges confronting our students is learning loss during school closures. This crisis is exacerbating the digital divide and other existing inequities that create learning gaps especially for students of color, students with learning differences and English language learners.
DPS Foundation is committed to digital equity for all Durham students and is working with the district and other partners on how we can bring community resources to bolster digital learning access across Durham.
Happy 50th Birthday Naomi Campbell! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Fashion Game
Happy 50th Birthday Naomi Campbell! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Fashion Game
1. NAOMI CAMPBELL WALKS THE YVES SAINT-LAURENT SHOW, 1987Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT HER 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY, 1990Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MODE PRET-A-PORTER, 1995Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. 27th Annual Fifi Awards, 2000Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. FASHION FOR RELIEF CHARITY EVENT, 2005Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. NAOMI CAMPBELL PROMO SHOT OF THE FACE SEASON 2, 2010Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark