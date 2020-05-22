CLOSE
Things Open Up This Weekend! Are You Headed To Restaurants, Salons & Barbershops?

Governor Cooper announced that phase two of our state’s reopening starts this Friday. Here’s what it means:

 

 

  • The statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, although vulnerable people should still stay home.
  • Face coverings are recommended for use in all public settings, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail businesses. Face coverings are recommended for use outdoors where 6 feet of distance is not possible.
  • Remote working remains highly recommended.
  • Bars, nightclubs, gyms and other indoor fitness facilities remain closed. Bars may sell beer, wine or liquor to go, and breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to continue production.
  • Restaurants can reopen dining rooms but at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Tables should be 6 feet apart, and where people are seated at bars or counters, they should be spaced at least 6 feet apart. It is recommended that restaurant employees wear face coverings any time they will be within 6 feet of another person. Restaurants must also increase disinfection during busy times, disinfect any shared surfaces between each use and mark 6 feet of spacing at cash registers and other places people might gather.
  • Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and other personal care and grooming businesses can reopen at 50% capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. Face coverings are required for those who work in personal care, grooming and tattoo businesses. They are recommended for patrons at those businesses. Any equipment that comes into contact with a customer must be disinfected between uses.
  • Retail stores must limit customers to 50% of capacity, no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet. They should mark 6-foot intervals to allow for social distancing in lines and other high-traffic areas.
  • Overnight and day camps can reopen but must conduct daily health screenings on workers and patrons. They must immediately isolate sick workers or children and send them home.
  • Swimming pools can open at 50% capacity or no more than 33 people per square foot of deck area. Ten people can be in the water for every 1,000 square feet.

Read More: Durham Salon Shows Off Changes They’ve Made To Prepare For Re-Opening

Read More: Cary Barbershop Owner Shows Off Changes He’s Made…Are You Ready To Get A Cut?

Read More: Small Businesses In Wake County Can Apply For Up To $50K In Business Loans

 

 

