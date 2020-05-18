Young Lady Say’s She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter, Now She Is Speaking Her Truth!?

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth, she watched Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise 4 other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs. La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her and she say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth…Jay-Z is the father allegedly.
According La’Teasha Macer’s Instagram page that she has dedicate to speaking her truth, she alleges that the rapper/music mogal Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father. According to La’Teasha’s page, Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family as well as others in town knew about and DNA plus looks don’t lie. She also said just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.
This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.
Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.
Take a look below
View this post on Instagram
I've been quiet for far too long! @jayzfirstdaughter Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z's daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father! How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my 'fun mom' that I've always known to 24-hour bedridden. But I kept it all together raising four kids — including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. #jayzfirstdaughter #istandwithlateasha
View this post on Instagram
🌼 HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ME! @jayzfirstdaughter Thank you to all of my friends and family for encouraging me for years to come forward. This is for all of the mothers who may be intimidated… NEVER GIVE UP! 'Men lie, women lie, numbers (DNA) don't"~ Jay-Z 💥FACT: YESS! I have a set of twins, Ace and Chase, 2 months and 6 days younger than Rumi and Sir. @jayzfirstdaughter #Jayzfirstdaughter #istandwithlateasha
