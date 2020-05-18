CLOSE
Young Lady Say’s She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter, Now She Is Speaking Her Truth!?

 

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth, she watched  Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise 4 other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs.  La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her and she say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth…Jay-Z is the father allegedly.

According La’Teasha Macer’s Instagram page that she has dedicate to speaking her truth, she alleges that the rapper/music mogal Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father.  According to La’Teasha’s page,  Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family as well as others in town knew about and DNA plus looks don’t lie.  She also said  just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.

This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.

Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.

Take a look below

 

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/15837680126304.jpg   Jay Z ‘s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. Hov was on daddy duty, this weekend, when he took his oldest daughter Blue Ivy to the Lakers game all by himself. No Beyonce in sight. The daddy/daughter duo kicked it court side with their celebrity friends. Blue, never to be outdone in the kiddie fashion department, kept it cute in $950 Fendi boots and a custom jean jacket that had “Blue is my name ” printed on the back. The tiny tot completed her look with Formation braids. Jay’s look was simple. The Black billionaire was chilling in a grey Avante Garde sweatshirt and Black jeans complimented by a thick gold rope chain. Jay and Blue were the main attraction as athletes like Lebron James came up to them to chat and shake hands. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fU9puAtwO/ There was one instance where Jay Z can be seen hugging a colleague then adjusting his shoulder when the gesture runs a bit too long. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fWvdwJY99/ Y’all gon’ learn to stop invading Hov’s personal space! Check out more pics of Jay and Blue at the game.

Young Lady Say’s She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter, Now She Is Speaking Her Truth!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

