Looking To Update Your Resume For The Digital Age? Here Are Some Tips

If you’re looking for a new position or you want to use some of this “free time” productively, here are some tips on how to update your resume.
Topics addressed include:
- How many resumes do you need?
- How do you address gaps in your career?
- When should you leave a job off of your resume?
- Should you list references?
