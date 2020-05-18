CLOSE
Looking To Update Your Resume For The Digital Age? Here Are Some Tips

FCBC Community Job Fair

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

If you’re looking for a new position or you want to use some of this “free time” productively, here are some tips on how to update your resume.

Topics addressed include:

  • How many resumes do you need?
  • How do you address gaps in your career?
  • When should you leave a job off of your resume?
  • Should you list references?

 

 

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

18 photos Launch gallery

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Continue reading Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

[caption id="attachment_3106999" align="alignleft" width="958"] Source: Getty/Wenn / Getty/WENN[/caption] In the face of a pandemic and this dreadful, but necessary lockdown, we all know that the sistas have been out there doing their best to make lemon out of lemonade when it comes to their quarantine hair and beauty routines. Our faves like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Blac Chyna are using this time to embrace their natural hair and inspiring us to do the same. Meanwhile, you got Taraji giving us hair tutorials like a beast with Savannah James and Ayesha Curry opening up their own family salons in their kitchens and bathrooms! Better yet: folks like Halle Berry and Serena Williams have been showing us their skincare routines using products that even us mere mortals can afford. But how are the brothas faring in all this? As I wrote before, the closing of barbershops in the past few weeks did have them shook, but from the looks of it, they've adapted and it seems like some of them are embracing their age and realizing that there are no rules to grooming in the apocalypse. So say hello to salt and pepper beards and even ratched hairlines, which is quite OK in our books...for now LOL From Will Smith to Sterling K Brown to Sean "Diddy" Combs, here's what the fellas are looking like in the lockdown:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close