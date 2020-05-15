CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman Forced To Deliver Baby Outside Of Locked Hospital

Young pregnant black woman touching her belly, isolated on white background - African people

Source: Getty

A Kentucky woman was forced to give birth outside of a hospital after she arrived and found the doors locked.

David and Sarah Patrick thought they were prepared for everything since this was going to be their third baby. But they didn’t anticipate the hospital being locked when they arrived. They tried several doors, but they were all locked.

“My water broke while we were standing in the middle of the street. After another contraction came and I put my hand in my pants, I feel the top of my son’s head coming out,” Sarah said.

 

 

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Chrissy Teigen’s Braised Short Ribs

Read More:Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Quick, Easy Korean Barbecue Meatballs

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque

 

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

12 photos Launch gallery

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

Continue reading Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott 'Verzuz' Erykah Badu

[caption id="attachment_3131168" align="alignleft" width="834"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] While the fellas who took to Instagram for the "Verzuz" series made it a true battle, on Saturday night when the sistas took the virtual stage, it had a completely different vibe: nothing but sisterhood. When the two neo-soul legends, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, joined together on social media to go back and forth with their extensive and spine-tingling catalog, there was no sense of competition, cattiness or aggression. It felt like a history lesson and a coming together of two Black women who not only have worked together in the past but have a serious love and admiration for one another. They even started off playing each other's live version of The Roots, "You Got Me."Then, the duo went to play some of our favorites including, “You Got Me” to “On & On,” “Whenever You’re Around,” “Time’s a Wastin,” “Green Eyes, “Cross My Mind,” “Slowly, Surely” and “Bag Lady.” The night was electric, with even former First Lady Michelle Obama dropped in, tagging her hubby former President Obama during "Crown Royal." Take a look at some of the night's moments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnJw7wQcRzM Such beauty to see this type of kindness; it's exactly what we need in times like this. But in addition to their amazing music and big hearts, we also love these two iconic singers' unique fashion. Scott always gives us killer curves, not being afraid to show off her assets and switch up her lewk, while Erykah is always pushing the boundaries, giving you haute couture with a hippie neo-soul steez. Most importantly, they both know how to own a red carpet. So to follow in the same tradition of their Verzuz sisterhood mantra, instead of this being about who is the best-dressed, this is more of a celebration of both of their impeccable style over the years. Take a look:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

baby , delivery , Hospital , locked

Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Don’t Miss Barack Obama’s Commencement Address This Saturday…
 39 mins ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 17 hours ago
05.14.20
Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will…
 20 hours ago
05.14.20
Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info…
 20 hours ago
05.14.20
Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The…
 21 hours ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 23 hours ago
05.14.20
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Oprah Is Taking Over Your Saturdays Via Zoom…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
05.14.20
“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Boosie Admits To Getting Grown Women To Perform…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 3 days ago
05.12.20
Close