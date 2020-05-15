Woman Forced To Deliver Baby Outside Of Locked Hospital

A Kentucky woman was forced to give birth outside of a hospital after she arrived and found the doors locked.
David and Sarah Patrick thought they were prepared for everything since this was going to be their third baby. But they didn’t anticipate the hospital being locked when they arrived. They tried several doors, but they were all locked.
“My water broke while we were standing in the middle of the street. After another contraction came and I put my hand in my pants, I feel the top of my son’s head coming out,” Sarah said.
