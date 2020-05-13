Southpoint Mall In Durham Reopens With Restrictions

Southpoint Mall in Durham reopened on Tuesday after being closed since early March.

The mall will be open 11am-7pm Monday through Saturday. Hours on Sunday are 12pm through 6pm on Sundays. If you are looking to visit a specific store, you might want to call ahead because all stores are not currently open. According to mall officials, there have been several changes to ensure customer safety including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

The food court has not yet reopened, however some food court vendors are offering carry out.

Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels remain unavailable, according to WNCN.

