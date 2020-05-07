CLOSE
People Are Trying To Catch COVID-19 At Coronavirus Parties

Believe it or not, there are people in a county in Washington state who are actually TRYING to catch the coronavirus.

In Walla Walla, Washington, people are holding parties where someone is positive and other attendees are negative. Healthy people are trying to get it in hopes of developing an immunity. People used to do something similar with chicken pox, but doctors say COVID-19 is 100 times more lethal than chicken pox.

There is no proof that getting the virus will keep you from ever contracting it again.

 

[caption id="attachment_3066567" align="alignleft" width="977"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] In case you didn't know, but the first Monday of May would have been one of fashion's biggest nights: the 2020 Met Gala. Usually held in New York City's Metropolitan Museum, the event has been one of the most coveted tickets in town for an event that blends together the trendiest of Hollywood, music, modeling and more. Sadly, as we reported previously, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year the event, whose theme would have been "About Time," was postponed.  But not all was lost. Thanks to the stunning Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter who killed the event last year, he and Vogue started the #MetGalaChallenge that asked folks to take to Instagram to recreate some of their favorite lewks from over the years with their own creativity and DIY inspirations. Trust, the sistas did not disappoint. Here are some of our favorite ensembles.  

 

