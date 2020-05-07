People Are Trying To Catch COVID-19 At Coronavirus Parties

Believe it or not, there are people in a county in Washington state who are actually TRYING to catch the coronavirus.

In Walla Walla, Washington, people are holding parties where someone is positive and other attendees are negative. Healthy people are trying to get it in hopes of developing an immunity. People used to do something similar with chicken pox, but doctors say COVID-19 is 100 times more lethal than chicken pox.

There is no proof that getting the virus will keep you from ever contracting it again.

Unfortunately this is real. People in Walla Walla, Washington are having COVID-19 parties. pic.twitter.com/lUk0kHYuoi — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 6, 2020

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark