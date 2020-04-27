CLOSE
Coronavirus
Thank You: Shawmannetta

Shawmannetta Harris - 19 years - Accordius Health in Durham, Franklin Oaks in Louisburg, and Carver Living Center in Durham

We want to take this time to thank you, Shawmannetta , serving 19 years.

Close