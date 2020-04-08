CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]

Da Brat shares the details of Jeannie Mai’s original proposal idea that Young Jeezy had.  Due to COVID-19, of course, plans were changed.

Teddy Riley explains why his Instagram battle was postponed with Babyface.

Chris Brown announces a new mixtape with Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion discusses double standards in hip hop.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal…
 5 hours ago
04.08.20
Ayesha Curry’s At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Naomi Campbell Launches Live Stream Series ‘No Filter…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
So Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Got A Haircut?
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is STILL Out Here Aging…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Social Distancing Skincare: 5 Clay Face Masks To…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
While We Wait For Teddy: 7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’…
 7 hours ago
04.08.20
R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About…
 7 hours ago
04.08.20
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Press Play: Anderson .Paak And Justin Timberlake Team…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Street Style - NYFW: Men's July 2017 - Day 3
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Lavender and rosemary conditioner in a jar, lavender flowers and a comb nearby
Check Out This Quick And Easy Hair Mask…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
8 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
How To Make You Own Face Mask For…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Close