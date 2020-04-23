We want to take this time to thank you, Santisha, as an RN, MSN, CWC serving over 6 years.
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates ApplyFollow @foxy107104
Trending Now:
Doctor Treating Covid-19 Patients Uses Viral Dance Videos On TikTok To Make People Smile
Yes, You Still Have To Get Your Car Inspected During The Pandemic
Social Distancing Skincare: 5 Clay Face Masks To Whip Your Face Into Shape
Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]
CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: