Are You Aware Of The Updated COVID-19 Symptoms?

The CDC has expanded the list of symptoms for COVID-19. Symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness with symptoms similar to the flu. Symptoms are typically mild to moderate, but there have been cases of severe illness and death due to the virus. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Steps to Take for Mild Symptoms

For people who think they might have COVID-19 and have mild symptoms, the CDC recommends they stay home and call their health care provider if they need medical advice. Your provider may suggest testing. If you don’t have health insurance and need medical care, call your nearest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) or local health department. Free and charitable clinics may also be able to provide assistance.

Find out what to do if you’re sick in this NCDHHS fact sheet in EnglishOpen PDF and SpanishOpen PDF.

Steps to Take for Serious Symptoms

Anyone with more serious symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, by calling their doctor or 911 right away. More serious symptoms can include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.

 

