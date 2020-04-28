CLOSE
Cardi B Rocks A Pink Hair Bow Crafted By Weave

Cardi B is slaying while staying at home.

Hawks vs Nets After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While the rest of us are severely missing our makeup artist, hairstylist and nail tech, Cardi B is out here serving us looks with this pink hair bow crafted by weave and a killer pink nail set longer than your bosses expense report.

Late post 🎀

Cardi hopped on Instastories to show off how she’s been handling “stay at home” orders amid the coronavirus pandemic and sis is holding up nicely. Cardi was all dressed up while eating yellow dragonfruit before showering then heading to bed around 4am. Aside from the exotic fruit, fresh beauty services and the large bank account, sounds like our days are similar.

Hello cool cats and Kittens 🐱

When she’s not rocking fun pink wigs, she’s rocking blue pigtails and flirting with hubby Offset.

Daddy can you take me online shopping ?

Cardi is no stranger to going viral. Her voice became the official theme song of the COVID 19 outbreak when she melodically uttered the words “Coronavirus. Sh*t is getting real. Sh*t is getting real.” Cardi for president?!

In other Cardi news, she teamed up with fashionNova to give away money to families impacted by the coronavirus.

Cardi B Rocks A Pink Hair Bow Crafted By Weave  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

