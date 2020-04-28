CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets Car Stolen By Atlanta Con Man [VIDEO]

Quarantine is officially all over the place.

Megan Thee Stallion shares her natural hair on Instagram saying she feels “naked” without her wig.

An anonymous fan put up six-figures for a double date with Ciara and Russell Wilson for the All In Challenge.  We wonder when will this date happen?

Basketball Wives star, Jennifer Williams was caught slipping saying she was conned by an Atlanta man who took her Range Rover after he claimed to be a valet.

What is the craziest story you’ve heard this week about quarantine?

 

