Activewear Company Offers Free Mask For Every American

Portland-based clothing company Dhavani is offering a free, reusable face mask to every American.
A statement on their website reads, “In addition to providing medical-grade personal protection equipment (PPE) to our front-line health care heroes, Dhvani is currently in the final stages of prototyping a world-class reusable cloth face mask. With your help, we will manufacture and distribute masks to all 327 million American residents, absolutely free.”
Claim your free mask here. (No credit card info needed. Just email and mailing address.)
