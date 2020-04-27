CLOSE
Hot Spot: The 50 Cent vs Teairra Mari Saga Continues [WATCH]

50 Cent and Teairra Mari can’t stop coming for each other.  He said he wants all his coins and is suing her for $40,00.

Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin are hosting an Instagram battle tonight called “I Wrote That Song” showcasing the hits they’ve worked together on. We’re looking forward to that!

If you’re a Star Wars fan then get excited about their new series that’s in the works on Disney+!

