Kem Shares His New Single ‘Lie To Me’ and His Journey To Marriage [VIDEO]

After a hiatus, Kem returns with his newest single “Lie To Me” written by himself,  alongside Anthony Hamilton, Salaam Remi, and James Poyser.

He penned the song about their conversations when meeting his wife and discussed their journey to marriage in November 2019.  The grown and sexy singer says family life is the best thing to happen to him and there’s never has a dull moment in his life.

“Lie To Me” is the first single off his upcoming album, Devotion.

 

Close