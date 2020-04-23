Would You Be Willing To Mail In Your November Ballot?

Democrats in North Carolina don’t want people to risk their lives to vote this November. The thought is that people might prefer to vote by mail.
'Selah And The Spades' Star Lovie Simone Is A Fierce & Fly Hair Chameleon
13 photos Launch gallery
'Selah And The Spades' Star Lovie Simone Is A Fierce & Fly Hair Chameleon
1. Power To The People!1 of 13
2. Yaaaass Bangs!2 of 13
3. Lady In Locs3 of 13
4. OK Lemonade!4 of 13
5. Ok Top Knot!Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Twist Out DreamSource:WENN 6 of 13
7.Source:WENN 7 of 13
8. Luxurious Faux LocsSource:WENN 8 of 13
9. We Stan An Afro QueenSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Give Me All The Twist OutsSource:Getty 10 of 13
11.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. The Bigger The Fro, the BetterSource:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark