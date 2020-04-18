CLOSE
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama

We want our kids to read and now they can do it with Michelle Obama!

Join us for “Mondays with MichelleObama!” In this weekly read-along series, she’ll read 4 of her favorite children’s books (one book every Monday). It begins Mon. @ 12pm ET with “The Gruffalo” on PBSKIDS & Penguin Random House Facebook pages!

 

[caption id="attachment_3112375" align="aligncenter" width="576"] Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty[/caption] Love & Hip Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity embarked on a weight loss journey weeks ago, and despite the coronavirus, she's been maintaining her healthy eating and workout routines. Sis looks good! Tokyo has dropped over 50 pounds since beginning to work with trainer Body By Ted, who keeps the reality TV star lifting, squatting and running under a program on his website BigGirlzMove.com. You can join one of his virtual classes for $59.99 right now. With over 2 million followers, the Go Best Friend rapper's journey is nothing short of inspirational. Combine that with her larger than life personality, she's a force to be reckon with. Keep scrolling to see how much pounds she shed and how good she looks!

 

