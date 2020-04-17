CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills

Source: John Leyba / Getty

It has been a month since COVID-19 effectively changed how we currently live our lives. The sports world has been affected as all major sports leagues are virtually shut down. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, the virus began affecting not only athletes, but their family members as well. Now the NFL is being affected by the virus and it happens to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.

Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he’s in “good spirits”. He’s the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Von Miller Surprised More Than 200 Broncos Employees

RELATED: Essence Festival 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 16)

NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 4 mins ago
04.17.20
10 items
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned,…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah…
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
‘ Working Mom ‘ National Immunization Month
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Corona Cancellations: These Highly Anticipated Films Have Been…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Makeup Guru Patrick Starrr Gives Us Tips And…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Close