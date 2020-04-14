Listen up, Mary Jane might not be your best friend during the quarantine. You might want to scale back just a little after this. Experts are reporting at smoking marijuana, even just occasionally, can increase your chances of having complications of the coronavirus according to WSVN.

“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. “Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.”

Now be honest, is this stopping you from smoking right now? #STAYHOME!

Source | WVSN, The Shade Room

Smoking Marijuana Could Give You Complications If You Catch CoronaVirus COVID-19

