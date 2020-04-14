CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Smoking Marijuana Could Give You Complications If You Catch CoronaVirus COVID-19

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

Listen up, Mary Jane might not be your best friend during the quarantine. You might want to scale back just a little after this. Experts are reporting at smoking marijuana, even just occasionally, can increase your chances of having complications of the coronavirus according to  WSVN.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRHealth: I know many of us are stressed out during these quarantine times but if you’re turning to marijuana to help you get through it, you may want to think again. ___ Medical experts say smoking weed, even occasionally, can increase a person’s risk for more severe complications from Covid-19, according to @cnnhealth. ___ "What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause," said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. "Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there." ___ So why is it important to rethink firing up? Well, the last thing you-click the link in our bio to read more. 📸: @gettyimages

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. “Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.”

Now be honest, is this stopping you from smoking right now? #STAYHOME!

Source | WVSN, The Shade Room

Smoking Marijuana Could Give You Complications If You Catch CoronaVirus COVID-19  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For…
 2 hours ago
04.14.20
10 items
No Shave Social Distancing: How Scruffy Is Your…
 2 hours ago
04.14.20
CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Smoking Marijuana Could Give You Complications If You…
 5 hours ago
04.14.20
20 items
So…Diddy Liked Draya’s Twerking But Not Lizzo’s? Interesting…
 6 hours ago
04.14.20
Need A Quarantine Escape? Saturn, Jupiter & Mars…
 6 hours ago
04.14.20
A Frozen Margarita With An Empty Glass Behind And Slices Of Limes For A Garnish
A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For…
 23 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Cops Tackle Man Off The Bus For Not…
 2 days ago
04.13.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Get That Super Glow! How & Why To…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Close