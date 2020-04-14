Here’s Why Businesses Don’t Have To Tell Your When Employees Have The Coronavirus

There are many people who work at businesses who test positive for the coronavirus, but their employers don’t have to tell you, and there’s a reason why.
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
8 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
1. Kaavia James & Daddy1 of 8
2. Ciara's Cuties2 of 8
3. Toya Johnson3 of 8
4. Lira Galore's Little Girl Khaleesi4 of 8
5. Baby True5 of 8
6. Kenya Moore & Brooklyn6 of 8
7. Vanessa Bryant's Girls7 of 8
8. Yandy Smith & Family8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark