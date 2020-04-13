CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Coronavirus Updates: 3 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19 [WATCH]

Dr. Collier keeps us up to date with the latest on coronavirus.  He gives us three things that you can change in your everyday life to make a difference.  COVID-19 is highly preventable so he discusses ways that you can do right now to change your chance at risks.

Listen to the video to hear why changing your sleep,  staying home, and not smoking can change your life.

 

