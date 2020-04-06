CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]

Dr. MJ Collier discusses the protocol of wearing a mask as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  He explains which materials are best when creating masks and how to actually wear and protect them.

It is now recommended that we wear eyewear when going out.  He says that this week is the peak of the virus so it is advised that we stay home and stay alone.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Street Style - NYFW: Men's July 2017 - Day 3
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 4 hours ago
04.06.20
Lavender and rosemary conditioner in a jar, lavender flowers and a comb nearby
Check Out This Quick And Easy Hair Mask…
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
8 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 8 hours ago
04.06.20
How To Make You Own Face Mask For…
 11 hours ago
04.06.20
Here Are Some Local Updates On COVID-19
 13 hours ago
04.06.20
2 items
Former NFL Player Tom Dempsey Dies From COVID-19
 13 hours ago
04.06.20
Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home…
 14 hours ago
04.06.20
Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face
 14 hours ago
04.06.20
When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check [VIDEO]
 15 hours ago
04.06.20
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
Crawfish Bisque
Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
Assorted Tech Product Shoots
Been Wanting To Become A Photographer? Nikon Is…
 24 hours ago
04.05.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant On Kobe Getting Into HOF: “We…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Close