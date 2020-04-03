Need To Get Out? Chapel Hill Is Looking For Artists!

CLOSE
We’re looking for an artist or artist team to create art for bus shelters in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. We want art that will inspire and delight the transit experience. This is part of our Art + Transit project.

Here are some application details:

  • The call is open to all Triangle area artists (within a 40 miles radius of Chapel Hill).
  • A $1,000 stipend will be awarded.
  • The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, April 24.
  • Past bus shelter artists have painted murals, applied prints, and spray painted stencils. Check out current Artistic Bus Shelters here.

Questions? Click here to see the full artist call. We can’t wait to see your proposal!

 

[caption id="attachment_3100590" align="aligncenter" width="884"] Source: @NeeShelll / Instagram[/caption] As #TheMarathonContinues, we remember the legacy rapper, father and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle left behind through music, culture and fashion. Following his death, sales for his clothing line The Marathon Clothing spiked, shutting down the online store and making many of the items hot ticket items. Nipsey's life was taken right in front his Marathon store, which was located in the heart of Crenshaw Boulevard. Before his untimely passing, Hussle was also working on a collection with PUMA.  Lauren London worked to later release the PUMA x The Marathon Continues collaboration, starring in the commerical. On the one year anniversary of Nip’s passing, we highlight dope women on social media sporting The Marathon Clothing line - or any custom Nip-inspired pieces - as they pay their respects to the fallen hero of Crenshaw. Did we mention that the site has 20% off?

 

