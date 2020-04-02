CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Schools Provides Info About Computers And Food Assistance

WWW Computer Keys Superimposed on Circuitry

Source: Duncan Smith / Getty

We are committed to meeting the needs of our community during school closure.

Please see important information below regarding computer devices for students who do not have access at home, as well as our food distribution program.

Student Devices

If you have not yet responded to someone from your school regarding computer devices at your home, and you need a device, please contact your child’s teacher as soon as possible so we can obtain a device for you. Please also let your child’s teacher know if you have access to WiFi at home.

Those who have indicated they need a device will be contacted within the next week or two by their school about the process for distribution. Thank you in advance for your patience.

Food

Anyone who needs food assistance should visit wcpss.net/food to find the food distribution site nearest you. If you cannot get food from one of these sites, please contact someone at your child’s school, so we can try to provide assistance. We are continuing to add new food assistance locations and options, so please check this page regularly for updates.

Our food distribution sites will be open during Spring Break, April 6-10, including Good Friday.

 

FRANCE-SHOP-FEATURE

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

12 photos Launch gallery

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

Continue reading Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

[caption id="attachment_3088600" align="alignleft" width="812"] Source: SAMEER AL-DOUMY / Getty[/caption] On March 31, Sephora announced that the popular beauty retail powerhouse wouldn't re-open their stores as they initially planned. Remember, earlier last month the shut down their stores for two weeks, but since the coronavirus crisis doesn't look like it's letting up anytime soon, all North American stories will remain closed until further notice. "For the health and safety of our community, our stores in the US and Canada remain temporarily closed. We look forward to welcoming you back in when the time is right. Click here for our full updated COVID-19 statement: https://seph.me/COVID19Update," the brand tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. https://twitter.com/Sephora/status/1245089735703433216?s=20 Now what got left out of that press release was that on the very same day, the company had a conference call for a portion of its part-time and seasonal employees to lay them off. According to Twitter user (@freepark_ing), this is how allegedly how the call went: https://twitter.com/freepark_ing/status/1025068027174367232?s=20 While Sephora has yet to verify that this came from them, the company did confirm that the layoffs went down. WWD wrote that Sephora Americas president and chief executive officer, Jean-André Rougeot, said in a statement that those let go had “been with our company for a short tenure and worked limited hours.” The statement also said those employees would receive severance and “resources to support their transition.” The exact number let go is unclear. For now, "Sephora’s remaining 9000-plus US store employees will continue to be paid 100 percent based on their average hours worked and receive any existing health benefits through late May or until the stores reopen." Meanwhile, the site is still running. "Sephora says it is committed to keeping its online business running. In its effort to do this, it has increased pay by $2 an hour for employees in distribution centers until stores reopen," according to the statement and reporting by WWD. Those who were let go have flocked to social media to share their stories, with one woman encouraging for even more people to keep sharing: https://twitter.com/brittcoorpender/status/1245096945959317506?s=20 Take a look at how other employees and shoppers of the store have responded to this news:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Computers , Coronavirus , food , schools , Wake County

Videos
Latest
Shantel Jackson Dressed Up In Nelly’s Old ‘Dilemma’…
 4 hours ago
04.02.20
Coronavirus updates
Thank You To Our Covid-19 Essential Workers
 10 hours ago
04.02.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…
 11 hours ago
04.02.20
SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women…
 11 hours ago
04.02.20
Former Love And Hip Hop Star Shares Coronavirus…
 11 hours ago
04.02.20
Four Fierce Black-Owned Hair Brands That Are Following…
 12 hours ago
04.02.20
Quarantine And Chill: Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Announces Stay-At-Home…
 12 hours ago
04.02.20
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty…
 13 hours ago
04.02.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 14 hours ago
04.02.20
Don’t Sleep: Shar Jackson Was The Ultimate 90’s…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
2 items
Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd FaceTimed Child Battling…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Jay-Z, Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each For Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Close