Wake County Schools Provides Info About Computers And Food Assistance

We are committed to meeting the needs of our community during school closure.

Please see important information below regarding computer devices for students who do not have access at home, as well as our food distribution program.

Student Devices

If you have not yet responded to someone from your school regarding computer devices at your home, and you need a device, please contact your child’s teacher as soon as possible so we can obtain a device for you. Please also let your child’s teacher know if you have access to WiFi at home.

Those who have indicated they need a device will be contacted within the next week or two by their school about the process for distribution. Thank you in advance for your patience.

Food

Anyone who needs food assistance should visit wcpss.net/food to find the food distribution site nearest you. If you cannot get food from one of these sites, please contact someone at your child’s school, so we can try to provide assistance. We are continuing to add new food assistance locations and options, so please check this page regularly for updates.

Our food distribution sites will be open during Spring Break, April 6-10, including Good Friday.

