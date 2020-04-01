CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Thank You: Angela; Certified Clinical Medical Assistant

Angela Peace-Coard, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant - 26 years - Durham Family Medicine.jpg

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We want to take this time to thank you, Angela, for your service as a  Certified Clinical Medical Assistant – 26 years – Durham Family Medicine

LISTEN LIVE

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Trending Now:

Governor Cooper Says Utility Companies Can’t Cut People Off For Non-Payment

Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs Deferment For Bills [VIDEO]

Naomi Campbell Decided To Drop Her Vitamin Routine During The Pandemic

CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Coronavirus updates
Our Covid-19 Essential Workers
 1 hour ago
04.02.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…
 2 hours ago
04.02.20
SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women…
 2 hours ago
04.02.20
Former Love And Hip Hop Star Shares Coronavirus…
 3 hours ago
04.02.20
Four Fierce Black-Owned Hair Brands That Are Following…
 3 hours ago
04.02.20
Quarantine And Chill: Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Announces Stay-At-Home…
 4 hours ago
04.02.20
How The Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting CBD Beauty…
 5 hours ago
04.02.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 6 hours ago
04.02.20
Don’t Sleep: Shar Jackson Was The Ultimate 90’s…
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 20 hours ago
04.01.20
2 items
Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd FaceTimed Child Battling…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
9 Ways To Relieve Stress & Anxiety In…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Jay-Z, Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each For Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Close-Up Of Burning Candle In Darkroom
Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count…
 2 days ago
03.31.20
Close