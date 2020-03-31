CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Iman Shumpert Explains Why He And Teyana Taylor Exchanged A List Of Their Sexual Partners

In order to keep them from dealing with any unwanted drama as a celebrity couple, Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert decided to be forthcoming with one another about who they had hooked up within the industry.

During an interview with VLADTV, the former NBA star and rapper said he chose to give her a list of the people he had been sexually involved with when they first started dating so she could never be blindsided.

“She works in a field, she’s going to have to run into these people,” he said. “It wasn’t like I gave a list of a girl in like 3B type of thing. It wasn’t like that. It was just like, we’re going to this place and she may have to mingle with X,Y, and Z. I don’t want no girl looking at you…nah. I want her aware of what’s going on so if a girl give her something too smart or slick, she knows where it’s coming from and she don’t have to react.”

She reciprocated, and when asked who had the “higher mileage,” an inappropriate inquiry actually, Iman put his head down and said, “That ain’t for TV.”

He first opened up about this list in 2018 while speaking on Angela Yee’s Lip Service series.

“Before any of this, I been had to give Teyana this list,” he said. “I had to. She can’t feel embarrassed ever. I ain’t gonna have her feel embarrassed.”

He has been linked in the past to singer Elle Varner and a woman named Sophie Brussaux. She has previously been linked to former NBA player Brandon Jennings (if you’ll recall, they didn’t end on good terms) and there were rumors about her and Colin Kaepernick as well as Daniel “Boobie” Gibson.

Operating in the present though, Iman told us during a recent interview that he and Teyana’s marriage works because “We fight for it, man.”

“We try to always give off a good energy and keep certain things private, but we never lie about how hard it is,” he said. “We’ve faced some tough times, overcome some tough stretches. Marriage is a constant body of work. You’re going to be proud of it. You’re going to step back and be like, ‘Wow.’ It makes you love somebody more because you can’t believe you got through certain things. You’re not glad it happened, but it’s a you are glad it happened type of thing because you feel closer. We constantly trust that no matter what we go through, we’re going to end up closer.”

Close