Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count On Me”

During this difficult time of uncertainty, we all are grasping to maintain some normalcy and positivity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Singers Tamia Hill & Deborah Cox along with Shep Crawford perform a powerful rendition of “Count On Me” originally sang by Whitney Houston & CeCe Winans. The encouraging song gives much-needed comfort during this time o stay connected, keep your friends and family’s close & stay strong in faith.

The dynamic duo joined forces in response to Winans’ #CountOnMeChallenge. Count On Me” comes form the soundtrack “Waiting to Exhale”, starring Houston, Angela Bassett and Loretta Divine. The single celebrates their 25-year friendship and being able to rely on each other in tough times.

Watch the divas below take vocal flight. Enjoy

