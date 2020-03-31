CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many Allege It’s COVID-19

DJ Jazzy Jeff has went to social media to inform his fans that he has not been feeling too well. Philly legend, Jazzy Jeff stated on his Instagram that he has been dealing with pneumonia.

Listen Live

For those who do not know what pneumonia is it’s, an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs according to Mayo Clinic. Many people allege Jazzy Jeff might have the Coronavirus due to the similarities in these two sicknesses.

Jazzy Jeff stated on his Instagram story that people need to “please take this sickness serious…it does not care who you are..what you do or what your plans are. stay safe”. We hope for a speedy recovery for DJ Jazzy Jeff.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Source: IG / DJ Jazzy Jeff

 

Related: BREAKING: First Death Of A Philadelphia Resident From COVID-19 Has Been Announced

Three Members Of The Philadelphia 76er’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many Allege It’s COVID-19  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of Burning Candle In Darkroom
Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count…
 2 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
The Dress Serena Williams Was Going To Wear…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
5 items
Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look…
 7 hours ago
03.31.20
If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
NC COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 While Stay At…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
25 State Parks Closed Because Of Overcrowding
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Close