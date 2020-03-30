Don’t Miss Out On All Of This Free Fitness!

Lots of businesses are offering free fitness opportunities!
- Kaisa Fit Videos (on Facebook) – Daily at home workouts you can do with little to no equipment and on your own schedule.
- Fitness Blender – Free cardio, strength and stretch workout videos
- Tone It U – Daily online workouts with a 7-day free trial
- Beachbody – Online classes with a 14-day free trial
- Les Mills FREE On Demand Content
- ObéFitness – Live fitness classes with a 30-day free trial (code ATHOME)
- CrossFit – Free at-home workout videos, including single exercises and drills
- The Sculpt Society – Online cardio and sculpting workouts with a 14-day free trial
- NEOU – Various live, on-demand workouts with a 30-day free trial.
- P.volve – Streamed functional movement workouts with a 30-day free trial (use code ONEPVOLVE)
- Fhitting Room – On demand HIIT and strength workouts with a 30-day free trial
