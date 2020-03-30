CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Don’t Miss Out On All Of This Free Fitness!

Lane Bryant Workout Clothes

Source: PJ Rickards / PJ Rickards

Lots of businesses are offering free fitness opportunities!

  • Kaisa Fit Videos (on Facebook) – Daily at home workouts you can do with little to no equipment and on your own schedule.
  • Fitness Blender – Free cardio, strength and stretch workout videos
  • Tone It U – Daily online workouts with a 7-day free trial
  • Beachbody – Online classes with a 14-day free trial
  • Les Mills FREE On Demand Content
  • ObéFitness – Live fitness classes with a 30-day free trial (code ATHOME)
  • CrossFit – Free at-home workout videos, including single exercises and drills
  • The Sculpt Society – Online cardio and sculpting workouts with a 14-day free trial
  • NEOU – Various live, on-demand workouts with a 30-day free trial.
  • P.volve – Streamed functional movement workouts with a 30-day free trial (use code ONEPVOLVE)
  • Fhitting Room – On demand HIIT and strength workouts with a 30-day free trial
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge (And His Buff Arms)

15 photos Launch gallery

We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge (And His Buff Arms)

Continue reading We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge (And His Buff Arms)

We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge (And His Buff Arms)

[caption id="attachment_3095523" align="alignleft" width="863"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two to 18 months! But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights? Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, I got you! In addition, to this other list I made, I want to highlight one particular brotha who has caught my eye: actor Aldis Hodge. Now if this hottie looks familiar, it's because he starred in the fantastic, yet canceled WGN antebellum drama series Underground. But the good news is that now you can have him and his insanely buff arms delivered right in your living room, thanks to the new horror thriller "Invisible Man" being available to rent online. In the film, that has gotten stellar reviews since it debuted a few months ago, Hodge plays Cecilia's (Elizabeth Moss) supportive childhood friend, James, who invites her stay with him despite the fact that she believes her dead husband is stalking her, as an invisible entity. Here he is talking about his new role: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCPOyFhVHzU Aldis was also part of one of my FAVORITE films of last year, Chinonye Chukwu’s powerful indie gem Clemency. This film centers on Bernadine (brilliantly played by Alfre Woodard, a prison warden whose personal life is crumbling as a result of the psychological effect of her having to facilitate and oversee the capital punishment deaths of her prisoners. Aldis, plays, Anthony, a young Black man who is the next person to be executed. For ZORA, I made note of how riveting his performance was as a young man on the brink of facing death by the hands of the state. "Hodge’s performance pushes us to see Anthony as more than a statistic; more than the tired flat trope of an alleged cop killer; more than a hardened death row inmate. Anthony is a man at a crossroads, teetering between feeling nothing and everything while behind bars. He pushes everyone away, like his dedicated lawyer Marty (Richard Schiff) as a way to self-isolate. But he draws close to his ex-girlfriend Yvette (brilliantly played by Danielle Brooks), who gives him newfound hope during a visit. Anthony has yet to accept that death is coming, but has been acting like a dead man walking for years. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking performance that will stay with you weeks after you leave the theater." Here is his with the film's director and co-star Alfred, who all three should have scored an Oscar nomination. [caption id="attachment_3095538" align="alignleft" width="808"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Oh, and did I also mention, you can rent Clemency now too? So go and get you a double feature of Aldis in one-sitting sis. Here's the trailer: (Yes, it's sad, so tissues are required) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzUhz2XkFfE Now if some reason, you are still not convinced that he could be your corona-quarantine boo, here are 15 more reasons that better get your mind right:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Coronavirus , Fitness , work at home

Videos
Latest
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett Drops New Song, Tyler…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Da Brat And Partner Jesseca Dupart Go Public…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
LEGENDARY: Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Had A Quarantine-Style…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free and Donates 50K…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Tamera Mowry Letting Her Grays Grow In Has…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Is Your Community On The “Stay At Home”…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Local Online Activities, Lessons And Games For Kids
 3 days ago
03.27.20
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 3 days ago
03.26.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 3 days ago
03.26.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 3 days ago
03.26.20
Close