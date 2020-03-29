Big Changes Coming To Area Bus Service This Week

Because many people use multiple bus routes to get around the Triangle, the area’s public transit agencies are working together to cut down on unnecessary trips and reduce risks to customers and bus operators even further as more riders shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only essential trips should be made on transit now for those needing to get to health care and other critical sector jobs and to access necessities such as food and medical care.

Providing transportation during the pandemic is an essential public service, and each agency is committed to maintaining access for those with jobs at hospitals, senior living facilities, grocery stores, take-out restaurants, gas stations and other locations critical to sustaining society and keeping the public safe.

Starting Monday, March 30:

GoTriangle will move to Saturday-level service Monday through Friday and Sunday-level service on the weekends. Please find those schedules here. For GoTriangle, this means the agency’s core routes will maintain 30-minute frequencies during the week and go to hourly on the weekends. Also Monday, GoTriangle will suspend service on the WRX, FRX and ZWX.

GoCary will move to Sunday-level service every day, but add trips to increase the service span from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Please find more information here.

GoDurham, which already suspended all service after 9:30 p.m., will reduce frequencies Monday through Saturday on Routes 4, 5K, 7, 10B, 11, 11B and 20. Please find a list of those reductions here.

Chapel Hill Transit has been running Saturday-level service since March 19.

GoWake Access will be available to provide trips for essential activities between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in areas where GoRaleigh, GoCary and GoTriangle are not operating in Wake County. GoWake Access will waive all fares for riders through April 30. Reservations must be made Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 24 hours in advance of the needed trip. To reserve a trip, please contact GoWake Access Transportation at 919-212-7005.

GoRaleigh plans to move to a weekend schedule with a few exceptions. Routes serving hospitals and other essential facilities (Route 2 Falls of Neuse, Route 4 Rex, Route 15 WakeMed, Route 19 Apollo Heights) will continue to operate with weekday frequencies. Please check goraleigh.org for more information.

Given the uncertainty each day brings, transit customers should sign up to receive service alerts based on the routes they use primarily. Sign up for any agency’s alerts at bit.ly/triservicealerts.

All agencies have suspended fares (Chapel Hill Transit is always free) and instituted rear-boarding-only except for those with ADA needs to reduce risks for our bus operators. Anyone riding public transit in the face of the shelter-in-place declarations in Wake County, Orange County and the City of Durham should only do so for essential travel as defined by those entities.

Each agency is monitoring ridership on each route and may adjust plans accordingly. Please check bit.ly/gotrianglecovid19 for updates.

As always, please call our Regional Information Center at 919-485-7433 if you have any questions.

