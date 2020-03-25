Take Our Poll: Donald Trump Wants Country To Open by Easter

CLOSE
The White House and congressional leaders finally reached a $2 trillion stimulus deal that will include direct payments to most Americans and an unprecedented amount of money to small businesses, to help boost the economy. Now, Donald Trump wants the country to open by Easter, a date just more than two weeks away all against the sound advice of doctors. He wants packed churches and economy open again despite the deadly threat of coronavirus.

The health professions say this could be the making of a major public health disaster. The number of people found to have COVID-19 has increased significantly in recent days, as testing kits have been made more readily available to states.

