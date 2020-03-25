CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Girl Cries Because She Has To Eat Mom’s Cooking During Pandemic

McDonald's Mac Jr.

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Many children are probably upset that they aren’t eating out as much as they did before the pandemic. But this little girl in the United Kingdom is DEVASTATED that she has to eat her mother’s cooking. Four-year-old Layla-Rae made it clear that she would prefer McDonald’s or Pizza Hut to homemade meals.

 

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

15 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

Continue reading Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn't Mind Being Quarantined With!

[caption id="attachment_3090116" align="alignleft" width="732"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it's that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn't we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold 'rona nights? Well...if you've been thinking the same thing, we got you!  From Y'lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here's our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn't mind being by our side during this pandemic.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

cooking , mother , Pandemic

Videos
Latest
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Oprah Has Stedman Staying In Guest House; Leaves…
 42 mins ago
03.24.20
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry’s Instagram Challenge Brings Out Music’s Finest
 1 hour ago
03.24.20
McDonald's Mac Jr.
Girl Cries Because She Has To Eat Mom’s…
 2 hours ago
03.24.20
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cam Newton Being Released From The Panthers?
 10 hours ago
03.24.20
Here Are All The Companies Hiring During The…
 15 hours ago
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…
 16 hours ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 17 hours ago
03.24.20
[WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Close