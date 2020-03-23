CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In New York State Prison

While the rest of the nation struggles to find access to coronavirus tests, Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19—-in jail. The news comes from The Niagra Gazette who spoke with correctional officials who confirmed that he’s being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Weinstein who’s serving a 23-year sentence is one of two inmates at the correctional facility with the virus. It’s believed he was already positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island. All visits to inmates have been suspended at New York state prisons to counter the spread of the virus and Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), said that so far three state corrections officers, and 21 Rikers Island inmates are among those who have tested positive. Numerous other officers are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Still, Weinstein’s team seems unaware of the disgraced movie mogul’s status.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Sunday that “our team… has not heard anything like that yet.” Engelmayer also could not confirm if the Pulp Fiction producer was currently in isolation. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, said he was also unaware of any diagnosis.

Weinstein’s diagnosis comes after he’s had a series of deteriorating health “problems” and after he feared he had a concussion after bumping his head in jail. Weinstein still faces charges in L.A. including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, carrying a potential 28-year prison sentence. Let’s see if he makes it face those charges…

What do YOU think about Weinstein testing positive for COVID-19 in jail???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In New York State Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 4 hours ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 5 hours ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 6 hours ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 6 hours ago
03.23.20
Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
How To Apply For Unemployment Due To Coronavirus…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
Durham’s Mayor Closes All Gyms And Theatres
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Close