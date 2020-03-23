CLOSE
Durham’s Mayor Closes All Gyms And Theatres

 

Right now Durham has the highest number of coronavirus cases per state with 35 people who have tested positive.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel modified his State of Emergency declaration on Thursday ordering all gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and theatres  to close by 5pm on Friday.

Also on this Friday….  UNC REX hospital in Raleigh will open triage tents outside its emergency room

SOME THURSDAY UPDATES:

  • The Harnett County Health Department announced that two more residents have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to six.
  • Thursday evening, Durham County announced new positive cases of COVID-19 raising the total number within the county to 35.
  • Wake County announced Thursday evening it is now investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results in the county to 25.
  • A second Moore County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials confirmed Cumberland County’s first two cases of COVID-19
  • A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was symptomatic while attending the event.

