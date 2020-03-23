CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The Latest COVID19 Updates

 

 

As of this morning, several local gas stations had prices below $2 dollars a gallon. Analysts said the prices are dipping because the supply is so great and the demand is low, as many people hunker down at home. Experts said prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and are expected to go down another 30 cents or more within the next week.

Check you areas Gas Buddy to find locations of some of the lowest prices:

Raleigh

Durham

Chapel Hill

Fayetteville

Gas prices are dropping across the county and continue to drop in the Triangle… more could come next week.

What you need to know:

  • North Carolina has 139 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. There state’s first case of community spread of the virus was reported in Wilson County.
  • More than 8,700 people in the U.S. are infected, and nearly 150 people have died across the country.
  • The State Department has warned all U.S. citizens not to travel internationally.
  • Roy Cooper mandated all bars and restaurants in North Carolina close to encourage social distancing. Takeout, delivery and drive-thru options may still be available.
  • Numerous events have been canceled across the region, including business conferences, festivals, concerts and more.
  • A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE.

 

Source:  WRALTV.com

 

FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The Latest COVID19 Updates  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 4 hours ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 5 hours ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 6 hours ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 6 hours ago
03.23.20
Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
How To Apply For Unemployment Due To Coronavirus…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
Durham’s Mayor Closes All Gyms And Theatres
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Close