Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Netflix & Ava DuVernay Clearly Aren't Backing Down To Linda Fairstein's Lawsuit Over "When They See Us"

Linda Fairstein, the lead prosecutor in the famed Central Park Five jogger case, recently filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against director Ava DuVernay, co-writer Attica Locke and Netflix over her depiction in the stirring film, When They See Us.

Fairstein argues that the movie mischaracterizes her as a racist and fabricated dialogue that never took place, according to a report by Variety.

“In the film series, which Defendants have marketed and promoted as a true story, Defendants depict Ms. Fairstein — using her true name — as a racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent children of color at any cost,” the suit alleges, in a report by Variety.

Fairstein was portrayed by Felicity Huffman in the movie which went on to numerous award nominations and wins for the series’ lead actors, among them Jharrel Jerome and Niecy Nash.

Fairstein seems intent on arguing her case and even went so far as to write a scathing op-ed against DuVernay in the Wall Street Journal.

“Throughout the film series, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed as making statements that she never said, taking actions that she did not take — many of them racist and unethical, if not unlawful — in places that she never was on the days and times depicted,” the suit continues. “On a number of occasions, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed using inflammatory language, referring to young men of color as ‘thugs,’ ‘animals’ and ‘bastards,’ that she never used.”

In response to Fairstein’s suit, Netflix released the following statement saying, “Linda Fairstein’s frivolous lawsuit is without merit. We intend to vigorously defend When They See Us and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series.”

DuVernay didn’t respond with a long statement but instead tweeted an interview clip of Korey Wise, one of the Exonerated Five. She captioned the video with a quote from Wise who said, “Every day I’m celebrating life.”

Since the film’s May 2019 release, Fairstein has argued that she was inaccurately represented in the movie, and even went so far as to write an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal heavily criticizing Ava DuVernay and her role as director, citing lack of research and again mischaracterization. Fairstein was head of the Manhattan District Attorney’s sex crimes unit from 1976-2002 and oversaw the prosecution of five Black and brown teenagers from Harlem who was accused of raping and severely beating a white woman jogger.

While the boys who are now men named Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, and Wise, were exonerated and compensated in civil cases filed against the city of New York, the case highlights the dysfunction held within due process and the criminal justice system which can still be seen today.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

[caption id="attachment_2795438" align="aligncenter" width="860"] Source: Michael Tran / Getty[/caption] When the word "dreadlocks" was trending on Twitter the other day, it wasn't a celebration of the beauty of this natural hairstyle that many Black folks around the world love to rock. Sadly, it was trending because of the same ol' racist propaganda that this hairstyle deters African-Americans' success, is somehow unprofessional, and is a symbol not taking one's future seriously. See, it all started with a pic that went viral showing Sally Hardgrove, some deranged looking white woman, cutting off a Black boy's dreads so he can have "a better life." To add insult to injury, Hardgrove's Chicago-based organization, Crusher Club, will receive a portion of the $400,000 Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and the NFL vowed to donate to Windy City youth organizations in the name of their "Inspire Change" program. SEE ALSO: Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A NFL Team This is the chess y'all said Hova was playing? https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1169673290836844545?s=20 Well, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to not only take back the narrative but shift it to reflect our reality: Assimilation won't save black folks. That, and our natural hair is beautiful. "Let's replace those images of a Trump supporter gleefully cutting a young black man's locs to give him a "better life"… with the beauty and majesty of life with locs. If you adorn yourself with natural locs, share your pictures with the hashtag #loclife. I'll start. xo," the When They See Us creator tweeted, showing an array of photos of her proudly rocking her dreads.  https://twitter.com/ava/status/1169995382325035008?s=20 DuVernay's call to action worked, with thousands replying to her to post showcasing pics of their own dreadlocks. Just take a look at all this Black beauty below - you can literally get lost in it...

