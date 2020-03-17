CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More

Ms. Keri baby can’t catch a break on social media, ever.  She went on Instagram sharing her beliefs on how 5G cellular waves caused coronavirus.

The singer posted a video originally shared by @Chakabars that shares the thought that China created COVID-19 with the use of 5G radio waves.  Social media proceeded to drag her as usual.

All the speculation with Gregg and Nene Leakes’ marriage keeps rising but she finally came out with the truth.  Gary has all the tea on that.

Louis Vuitton is adding a new product to fight coronavirus.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 3 hours ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 4 hours ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Medical equipment to check hart health
Nikia Vaughan Talks The Urgency To Still Donate…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Donnell Rawlings Talks Podcasting, Troll Etiquette & A…
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
23 items
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Dr. Lowe-Payne Shares Info. On Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.18.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Close