CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Charter Offering Free Broadband And Wi-Fi To K-12 Households

Cropped view of a businessman's hands as he types on his laptop

Source: Getty

In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers. Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need. To ease the strain in this challenging time, beginning Monday, March 16, Charter commits to the following for 60 days:

  • Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
  • Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, high speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.
  • Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.
  • Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees.

As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends.

 

Charter’s advanced communications network will ensure our more than 29 million customers – including government offices, first responders, health care facilities, and businesses – across 41 states maintain the connectivity they rely on. The network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within the network’s capabilities to manage. Charter will continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation, and is well-prepared to continue delivering reliable connectivity. Charter has extensive business and workforce continuity plans in place that will be adjusted as needed to best serve all our customers and employees.

 

Coronavirus nails/ Sassy Nails Inc

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

18 photos Launch gallery

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

Continue reading NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

[caption id="attachment_3084801" align="alignleft" width="809"] Source: Martin Novak / Getty[/caption] In case you've been MIA, the coronavirus has officially taken over the news cycle. What originally started as a virus in China has now become a worldwide state of emergency. After shutting down travel across the world, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and leaving commuters no choice but to distance themselves from those coughing, sneezing or wearing masks, the coronavirus has changed the way we view health. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we've never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a "pandemic." “This is the first pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference. While only seniors and people who have severe medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and lung disease are more at risk, it hasn't stopped everyone from taking preventative measures that include washing your hands every time you step indoors, staying stocked with a bottle of hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from others. While some people have taken things to the next level, the coronavirus has now inspired the newest beauty trend. That's right! Nail tech Mei Kawajiri has turned the coronavirus into a seemingly stylish nail design. With the Purell brand inscribed on her nails along with other words such as "advanced" and "refreshing," this is a creative way to get people serious about protecting themselves. And of course, the trend has gone viral. Check out some of the best coronavirus nail looks that have turned heads.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Charter , internet , Spectrum

Videos
Latest
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 10 hours ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 10 hours ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 10 hours ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 11 hours ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 11 hours ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 12 hours ago
03.13.20
Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…
 23 hours ago
03.13.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.13.20
US-BRAZIL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-BOLSONARO
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Tierra Whack Covers Teen Vogue, Opens Up About…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Latest Update From The PNC Arena About Scheduled…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
4 items
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Close