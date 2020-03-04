Here’s What Happened With Spike Lee At Last Night’s Knicks Game

Spike Lee says he’s done with attending Knicks basketball games for the season after an incident at Madison Square Garden last night.
According to Spike, he’s been using the employee’s entrance for 28 years. But last night, he says he was instructed to leave the venue and re-enter through a different door after his ticket had already been scanned.
The team has issued a statement about the incident that read “It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama.”
The Knicks issued a statement via Twitter.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark