Here’s What Happened With Spike Lee At Last Night’s Knicks Game

March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman

Source: Bruce Guthrie / Bruce Guthrie Photos

Spike Lee says he’s done with attending Knicks basketball games for the season after an incident at Madison Square Garden last night.

According to Spike, he’s been using the employee’s entrance for 28 years. But last night, he says he was instructed to leave the venue and re-enter through a different door after his ticket had already been scanned.

The team has issued a statement about the incident that read “It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama.”

 

The Knicks issued a statement via Twitter.

 

[caption id="attachment_3078364" align="aligncenter" width="758"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] If you were captivated by Netflix's Love Is Blind series, you know exactly who Lauren Speed is. And it's no wonder why she was the first lady to be proposed to on the popular dating show. It's hard not to be charmed by her infectious personality and gorgeous smile. Lauren walked away from Love Is Blind with a blinding rock and became the most beloved couple on the show. In case you're still wondering, she and Cameron are still together, proving, that in some cases, love can be blind. "I really want a man who is going to love me for me not what I look like but for who I am on the inside," she said in her first confessional and she certainly found a man who loves her unconditionally. [caption id="attachment_3078362" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption] Lauren, a 33-year-old creative, is also the founder of #TheSpeedBrand. The Detroit-native struggled after saying "I Do" on the show. Seeing her parents go through divorce didn't necessarily help with her transitioning from single to married. Through it all, she remained authentic to herself as a Black woman. In an exclusive interview with our sister site MadameNoire she said, "That was extremely important to me just because Black people represented in the media, especially on reality TV, a lot of people are put into a box. Like I said, it’s always catty and fighting and what have you. It was so important to me to be super transparent in this experience with how I was feeling and what I was going through in the experience. How I was feeling as a Black woman. What would my peers think? These are real concerns, even when it came down to me kissing him. That’s a real thing! The bonnet even, I just wanted to be authentically me, authentically Black and I wasn’t going to tone that down because my connection was with a white man. I really wanted him to accept me for who I was authentically. Even if he was a Black man, I would have done the same thing. Just being able to represent that for so many women — I’ve gotten so many messages from people saying, “Man, it’s so refreshing to see a woman like you on TV,” because we don’t see that! So, I’m grateful that Netflix and Kinetic Content really stayed authentic to my story. They didn’t try to water it down. They didn’t try to edit it to make it seem like it was a certain way, so I’m grateful for that. I was really authentically me." Keep scrolling for more photos of Lauren!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Madison Square Garden , Spike Lee

March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman
Here's What Happened With Spike Lee At Last Night's Knicks Game
