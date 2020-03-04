CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hi Hater: NeNe Calls Kandi 'Fake' For THIS #RHOA Moment

BLOOP!

NeNe Leakes recently sent some shade Kandi Burruss’ way over comments Kandi made on a recent #RHOA episode. During the show, NeNe held a “jungle brunch” centered around animal print and with a message for the ladies to “to stop lion on each other.”

Instead of only inviting her RHOA castmates to the event, however, NeNe opened it up to other “friends” who her fellow housewives claimed fell out of thin air. Kandi commented that NeNe must have hired the group that included influencers and entrepreneurs and that comment clearly wasn’t appreciated.

During Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” NeNe was asked by a caller about Kandi’s “hired friends” comment and NeNe noted that she and the OLG restaurateur aren’t close enough to know each other’s friends.

“Kandi wouldn’t know who my friends are because she’s never around me with my friends. No shade, but shade at the same time. I have lots of great friends and I don’t share them with her just like she doesn’t share her personal friends with me.”

NeNe then called Kandi “fake.”

“In fact, when she was at that brunch she was very nice to everybody. I was really surprised to see her get in her interview and say those things… fake a**.”

Are you big mad or little mad, NeNe?

NeNe also recently appeared on ET’s Lady Gang podcast and responded to those Kenya Moore-driven rumors that Kandi Burruss is the “highest-paid housewife”, not her.

“You know, I heard rumors that Kandi [Burruss] was the highest-paid Housewife,” said NeNe. “So, I don’t know. I don’t know. We don’t know. I think everybody kinda assumes. What I do know is that I like my check. I don’t know what whoever’s making. I don’t really care!”

So far Kandi’s yet to respond to NeNe’s recent comments but we’re sure she will on her YouTube channel.

 

Should Kandi be bothered that NeNe thinks she’s fake???

[caption id="attachment_3024648" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Marotta / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes hasn’t been the same since her husband Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer. While the ‘RHOA’ star is understandably struggling with her emotions and situation, she’s made it clear she and Gregg’s relationship was strained. On last night’s episode of the beloved Bravo series, NeNe revealed she and Gregg were sleeping in separate rooms, discussing living in separating houses and considering separation. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] However, that episode was filmed months ago and, despite the perception of their marriage, NeNe says they’re all good. “Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote on Twitter. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvJ4P_SnB6_/   SEE ALSO: NeNe Leakes Husband Gregg Diagnosed With Cancer

Hi Hater: NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

