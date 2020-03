Shopper Records Man Eating Soup Directly From Serving Spoon At Hot Bar

Ever had one of those moments in the grocery store when you’re like, “I’ll just grab something real quick from the hot bar so I won’t have to cook later?” Well, you might never do that again after watching this viral video.

A shopper recorded a man eating soup DIRECTLY FROM THE LADLE AT THE SOUP BAR.

Behold the horror.

