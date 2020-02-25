CLOSE
NCCU Basketball Coach LeVelle Moton Has New TV Show

LeVelle Moton has several titles. He’s a father, a husband, a son and the coach of men’s basketball at North Carolina Central University. Now he’s taking on another title as he rolls out a television show focused on teens.

“When I was a teenager, I was going through so much and I bottled up so many emotions that it became a sense of normalcy,” Moton said. “I really didn’t have any outlets that I completely trusted.”

 

