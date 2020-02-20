CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

It’s Almost Time To Register For Summer Camp With Raleigh Parks!!

fun interactive learning

Source: sturti / Getty

Are you ready for summer camp? Online registration for 2020 Summer Camp will begin Monday, March 2, 2020!

Summer Camp online registration will be staggered by location, March 2 through March 6, beginning at 6:30 am each day.

How to Prepare for Registration

  • Browse the 2020 Summer Camp brochure. 
  • Take a look at all of our options and decide which camps work best for your family.
  • Be sure you know what camp locations you would like so you know what day(s) to register.
  • Also, be sure to look for other camp options in case your first choice camp is full.
  • See our Location Schedule to determine your day for registration.

See our Summer Camp page for more information and tips for easy registration!

camp.registration@raleighnc.gov

919-996-4800

The Black Business Association's Salute To "Black History Awards Dinner"

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times 'Good Times' Ja'net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

12 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times 'Good Times' Ja'net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

Continue reading Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times 'Good Times' Ja'net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

[caption id="attachment_3073613" align="alignleft" width="987"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Sadly, we've lost another legend. Good Times co-star Ja'net Dubois has passed away. She was 74. According to TMZ, the vibrant actress "died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight at her home in Glendale, CA." She hadn't complained of any major health issues and even attended a fan event in the past few weeks, the gossip site noted. Most of us know Dubois for her role in Norman Lear's groundbreaking comedy "Good Times" which she played the witty, sassy, best-dressed diva in the projects, Wilona Woods. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qC6KrqAlKvU&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3tv3ZwqHLNsQH0cdHqpQUoyr1a6dgkUKcjvCOQDMnl9uNzM_uVWYySK-Q Born in Brooklyn, New York, the Hunter College alum's amazing career began as with actors Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. on Broadway in "Golden Boy." She was later seen on Broadway in "A Raisin In The Sun" and blessed us with her gifts in several movies, including "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," "Tropic Thunder" and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." As TV One noted, her other TV credits included Sanford and Son, Shaft, A Different World, Sister, Sister, Martin, E.R., Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, and Everybody and Roots: The Next Generation. Also, according to TV Guide, she was the first African-American actress to have a regular role in a soap opera, helped create the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in 1992 and was a Jet Magazine pin-up girl back in 1960. In addition, the loving mother of three won two Emmys for her voice-over work on the hit animated series "The PJs." But most importantly, while Dubois had a stunning physical presence on and off-screen, she was a talented singer and musician, having composed and sung the iconic theme song "Movin' On Up," for the hit show, The Jefferson's. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYcqToQzzGY&feature=youtu.be Without question, Dubois was an undeniable blend of #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackExcellence. She will be greatly missed but her gifts will live forever, thanks to her amazing work. So to celebrate her life, here are 12 times that Dubois radiated beauty and grace. Rest in power Ja'net.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Camp , raleigh , summer

Videos
Latest
How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget
 2 hours ago
02.20.20
5 Tips On How To Perfect The Strip…
 3 hours ago
02.20.20
Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends…
 3 hours ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 18 hours ago
02.19.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 24 hours ago
02.19.20
Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Eva’s Corner: How Cow Milk & Other Regular…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Some McDougald Residents May Not Return Home Today
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
35 items
A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post
 2 days ago
02.18.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close